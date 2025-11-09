Detroit Recalls Nate Danielson from Griffins

November 9, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday recalled center Nate Danielson from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Danielson, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, returned from a preseason injury on Oct. 24 and has competed in four games with Grand Rapids this season, compiling five points (1-4-5), four penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Last season as a rookie, Danielson logged 39 points (12-27-39), 33 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 71 regular-season games, adding one goal and nine penalty minutes in three playoff outings. The 21-year-old ranked among the 2024-25 team leaders in points (6th), assists (2nd) and goals (6th). Danielson also placed among the 2024-25 AHL rookie leaders in assist (T9th), points (T14th) and shorthanded assists (1st). As a pro with Grand Rapids since the spring of 2024, the Red Deer, Alberta, native has 44 points (13-31-44), 37 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 75 regular-season games and one goal and nine penalty minutes in five playoff appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Danielson spent parts of four seasons in the WHL with Brandon and Portland from 2020-24, serving as captain for Brandon from 2022-24. He had his best junior season in 2022-23 when he registered 78 points (33-45-78) in 68 games with the Wheat Kings and was named to the WHL East Second All-Star Team. In the WHL, Danielson produced a combined 217 points (83-134-217), 122 penalty minutes and a plus-33 rating in 199 regular-season games, adding 27 points (8-19-27), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating in 24 playoff contests. He also skated for Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship and showed three points (1-2-3) in five games.

