Reign Edge Gulls, 4-3
Published on November 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (7-4-1-0) defeated the San Diego Gulls (4-4-3-0) Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in overtime in front of 9,094 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will be in Calgary taking on the Wranglers Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 5 p.m.
Ontario jumped out to a 3-0 lead after Glenn Gawdin scored a pair of goals in the first period then Aatu Jämsen buried early into the second period. The Gulls stormed back with three unanswered of their own including an extra attacker goal with 1:31 left in regulation. Kyle Burroughs called game 1:59 into overtime giving Ontario their second overtime win in their last three games.
Date: Nov. 8, 2025
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL
ONT 2 1 0 1 4
SD 0 2 1 0 3
Shots PP
ONT 21 0/1
SD 32 0/3
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Kyle Burroughs (ONT)
2. Glenn Gawdin (ONT)
3. Noah Warren (SD)
W: Portillo
OTL: Husso
