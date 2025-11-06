Forward Kenta Isogai Re-Called from ECHL's Greenville
Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have re-called forward Kenta Isogai from the ECHL's Grenville Swamp Rabbits.
Isogai, 21, has collected two points (1G, 1A) in eight games with Greenville as a rookie. The 5-foot-11, 180lb left-handed shooting forward signed a two-year AHL contract with Ontario on Aug. 6, 2025, and was with the Reign in training camp before being assigned to Greenville on Oct. 7.
The Nagano, Japan, native spent the last two seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2023-25 spitting time with the Wenatchee Wild and Victoria Royals. In two seasons he skated in 123 career games notching 166 points (63G, 103A) while tallying 25 points (10G, 15A) in 16 playoff games. He was named to the WHL (US) First All-Star team during the 2023-24 campaign where he led Wenatchee with 88 points (31G, 57A) in 64 contests.
Prior to his stint in the WHL he played three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Youngstown Phantoms from 2020-23 where he captured the Clark Cup Championship in 2023. In three seasons with the Phantoms Isogai registered 73 points (29G, 44A) in 163 career games.
