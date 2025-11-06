Amerks Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Crunch

Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - Jake Leschyshyn (2+0), Viktor Neuchev (0+2), and Zach Metsa (1+1) all turned in multi-point efforts, but the Rochester Americans (7-4-0-0) dropped a 5-3 decision to the Syracuse Crunch (8-2-0-0) We3dnesday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Despite the loss, the Amerks have won three of their first four home contests and six of the last nine games overall. Dating back to the first game of the season series last season, Rochester's man-advantage has potted 11 goals on 60 chances over the last 15 contests.

Along with Leschyshyn, Neuchev and Metsa all finding the scoresheet, Zac Jones and Konsta Helenius both notched an assist. Leschyshyn's two-goal outing was his first since March 9, 2025, while Neuchev tallied a pair of helpers for the first time in just over a year. Dating back to the 2024-25 campaign, Metsa has logged six points (2+4) over his last 10 contests.

Goaltender Devon Levi (5-1-0) suffered his first loss of the campaign, making 24 saves to go with an assist, his fourth of his AHL career.

Wojciech Stachowiak (2+1) and Max Groshev (0+3) each finished with three points while Dylan Duke (2+0) and Scott Sabourin (1+1) also notched multi-point outings. Netminder Ryan Fanti (4-0-0) improved to 4-0-0 as he stopped 33 of 36 shots he faced.

FIRST PERIOD

Following an icing on the first shift of the game, Syracuse quickly grabbed a 1-0 lead just 38 seconds into the contest.

After a face-off win at the left face-off dot, Mitchell Chaffee gave a pass to Tommy Miller at the right point. The blueliner fired a shot off the right leg of Levi but Stachowiak pounced on the rebound for his first of the contest.

Moments after Anton Wahlberg was denied on a breakaway, Metsa held his own at the blueline, forcing a turnover. The Amerks' captain broke the puck up the ice to Neuchev, and the shifty forward weaved his away down the right wing before cutting into the slot. Rather than shooting the puck, Neuchev left a drop pass for Leschyshyn to wire for his fourth of the season.

The Crunch regained their lead a minute after drawing their first power-play of the contest on Stachowiak's second of the period at the 14:18 mark of the period from Maixm Groshev and Scott Sabourin.

SECOND PERIOD

While it was Rochester who had a carryover power-play to start the frame, the Crunch doubled their lead six minutes into the middle frame.

An Amerk shot caromed wide of Fanti's net and rimmed around the boards to Nick Abruzzese, who controlled the puck in the neutral zone. The Crunch forward sped away with the puck, and after being turned aside by Levi, Duke converted the rebound for his second of the campaign.

Seven minutes after taking a 3-1 advantage, Syracuse extended its cushion as Stachowiak's shot glanced off Sabourin, who was falling to the ice, before pinballing into the back of the cage.

THIRD PERIOD

Trailing 4-1 to start the final frame, Rochester pulled within one as Leschyshyn and Metsa scored 1:55 apart.

While the Amerks were on the man-advantage, Jones was given the puck inside the left circle from Metsa. The Richmond, Virginia, native fired a shot towards the goal crease, which glanced off Neuchev's stick before pinballing off the head of Leschyshyn for his second of the game.

Less than two minutes later, Levi kicked away a shot to his right for Helenius to grab in transition. The Finnish forward flew up the ice, and prior to reaching the blueline, handed it to Rochester's captain. Metsa carried the puck into the offensive zone then wired his first of the campaign from inside the right dot to pull the club within a goal with 13:33 left in regulation.

Unfortunately, the Amerks were unable to tie the score as Duke erased any thought of a potential comeback by somehow threading a shot between Levi's right shot and the crossbar from a nearly impossible angle at the 15:24 mark.

Rochester pulled its netminder for the final three minutes of regulation while also drawing two separate penalties but could not send the game beyond regulation.

UP NEXT

For the first and only time during the 2025-26 season, the Amerks welcome the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the Flower City on Friday, Nov. 7. Game time from The Blue Cross Arena is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

SYR: W. Stachowiak (3, 4), D. Duke (2, 3), S. Sabourin (3 - GWG)

ROC: J. Leschyshyn (4, 5), Z. Metsa (1)

Goaltenders

SYR: R. Fanti - 33/36 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 24/29 (L)

Shots

SYR: 29

ROC: 36

Special Teams

SYR: PP (1/6) | PK (1/3)

ROC: PP (2/3) | PK (5/6)

Three Stars:

1. SYR - W. Stachowiak

2. ROC - Z. Metsa

3. SYR - D. Duke

POST-GAME SOUND AND HIGHLIGHTS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://youtu.be/89pyxGgdLa8

MICHAEL LEONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/9TJ4xhLWYZE

JAKE LESCHYSHYN POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/LO46tYv_qlg

ZACH METSA POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/5-LA0sMFBLE







