Amerks Partner with Comfort Windows Siding Bath for 'Fidds' Friends' Program

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans forward Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Comfort Windows Siding Bath are teaming up this season for the launch of "Fidds' Friends" program.

The program provides donated tickets, courtesy of Comfort Windows Siding Bath, for all remaining 2025-26 Amerks home games to various local organizations that primarily focus on assisting underprivileged youth or children who are battling illness. In addition to receiving complimentary tickets, each game experience will also include a postgame meet-and-greet with Fiddler-Schultz, who originally launched Fidds' Friends while playing junior hockey for the Calgary Hitmen.

"At Comfort, we're proud to support the communities we serve, especially programs that make a difference for local youth," said Comfort Corporate Marketing Director Jason Passante. "Partnering with Fidds' Friends through the Amerks is an incredible opportunity to give back and strengthen our connection with the Rochester community. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to creating local jobs and reinvesting in the communities across New York State that we're proud to call home."

Community-based and local not-for-profit organizations interested in attending an upcoming Amerks home game as part of the Fidds' Friends program can register online by visiting www.amerks.com/fiddsfriends. All requests for games will be filled based on availability.

Community-based and local not-for-profit organizations interested in attending an upcoming Amerks home game as part of the Fidds' Friends program can register online by visiting www.amerks.com/fiddsfriends. All requests for games will be filled based on availability.







