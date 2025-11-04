Moose Shut out by Texas 3-0

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (3-5-2-0) dropped a 3-0 decision to the Texas Stars (2-5-1-0) on Monday night, putting an end to their four-game point streak. Last night, they fell to the Stars by a 2-1 scoreline in overtime.

There was no scoring in the first for the second consecutive night between these two foes. Remi Poirier, starting again after a 29-save performance against Manitoba a night ago, turned aside all five Moose offerings in the opening frame. Domenic DiVincentiis stopped eight shots. Only Phil Di Giuseppe recorded multiple shots, sending two pucks on goal.

Ayrton Martino scored the only marker in the second period. With under three minutes on the clock, Martino cleaned up a loose puck in front of a downed DiVincentiis, chopping his first of the season into the net. Poirier added six saves to his total, while DiVincentiis denied seven opportunities as Texas took a 1-0 lead to the final frame.

Texas was once again the only team to find the back of the net in the third. Cameron Hughes picked the top corner midway through the frame on the power play, and Artem Shlaine iced the game with a late empty-netter. Poirier put the finishing touches on his first shutout of the season, stopping 25 shots. DiVincentiis was sharp in Manitoba's goal, making 22 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose forward Brayden Yager

"We're definitely hungry. You don't want to drop the first two at home, but we've got two more opportunities in front of us, and it starts with the first one. We're excited to get there, get ready, and we'll be good."

Statbook

Phil Di Giuseppe has 21 shots in his past four games

Mason Shaw extended his streak of recording an even or better plus/minus rating to five games

Walker Duehr, Ville Heinola, and Danny Zhilkin all had three shots

