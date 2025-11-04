Phantoms Weekly

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6-3-1) are coming off back-to-back overtime victories at Hartford to continue one of the strongest starts in team history. Lehigh Valley's five-game road trip concludes with a Wednesday matchup at the Bridgeport Islanders. The Phantoms will finally be back at Home Sweet Home for three straight beginning on Saturday against the Toronto Marlies.

This Saturday's game includes Phantoms ballcaps for the first 5,000 fans courtesy of Service Electric Network and also features a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

LAST WEEK

October 29 - Laval Rocket 3 - Phantoms 0

October 31 - Phantoms 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT)

November 1 - Phantoms 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, November 5 (7:05) - Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, November 8 (7:05) - Toronto Marlies at Phantoms

WEEKLY RECAP

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Laval Rocket 3 - Phantoms 0

Aleksei Kolosov did everything he could, as did the defense in front of him with several key blocks. But Laval eventually broke through for a 3-0 win while the Phantoms were unable to break Jacob Fowler who picked up a 17-save shutout. Garrett Wilson in the second period almost tied the game on a pair of point-blank chances. Alexis Gendron on the backdoor was denied on his chance to get the Phantoms on the board in the third. Adam Engstrom, Owen Beck and Jared Davidson scored for Laval.

Friday, October 31, 2025

Phantoms 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack 3

The Phantoms rose from the dead to spook away the Wolf Pack on Halloween Night with Lane Pederson's (2nd) overtime winning goal set up by Alex Bump. Lehigh Valley trailed 2-0 and 3-1. Carl Grundstrom scored the tying power-play goal in the third period. Tucker Robertson's goal got the Phantoms on the board in the second and Alex Bump scored from Robertson to again pull the Phantoms to within one. Christian Kyrou recorded an assist in his Phantoms debut and Carter Berger's two assists represented his first career points in the AHL.

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Phantoms 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT)

Cooper Marody (1st) scored the overtime-winning goal on a steal from goaltender Dylan Garand which he promptly stuffed into the vacated net as Lehigh Valley finished off the sweep in Hartford. Carl Grundstrom again came through with the clutch tying goal in the third period. Christian Kyrou got Lehigh Valley going with his first goal with his new team and then he set up Garrett Wilson's goal down in the second period. Yaniv Perets was outstanding between the pipes with several breakaway saves in his first win with Lehigh Valley

MEDIA MATERIALS - Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for upcoming games at the following link: https://www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

TRANSACTIONS -

10/30/25 Del Aleksei Kolosov (G) - Recalled to PHI

10/30/25 Add Yaniv Perets (G) - Recalled by LV from Reading

10/30/25 Del Samu Tuomaala (F) - Traded to Dallas Stars

10/30/25 Add Christian Kyrou (D) - Acquired in Trade with Dallas Stars

10/30/25 Add Vincent Sevigny (D) - Signed to PTO (from Reading)

10/31/25 Del Jacob Gaucher (F) - Recalled to PHI

10/31/25 Del Ben Meehan (D) - Loaned to Reading

10/31/25 Add Emil Andrae (D) - Loaned to LV by PHI

11/1/25 Del Artem Guryev (D) - Reassigned to Reading from LV

11/3/25 Del Emil Andrae (D) - Recalled to PHI

11/3/25 Add Artem Guryev (D) - Reassigned from Reading to LV

11/3/25 Add Sawyer Boulton (F) - Reassigned to LV from Reading

ROAD WARRIORS - The Phantoms are at the very end of their five-game road trip as well as a busy stretch of games in which Lehigh Valley has played eight out of nine away from home.

The Phantoms are 2-1-1 on the current road trip and are 4-2-1 overall on the road. Lehigh Valley is 2-1-0 at home after just three games at PPL Center among the first 12 overall.

SO LONG, SAMU - The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward Samu Tuomaala in exchange for defenseman Christian Kyrou of the Dallas Stars. Tuomaala, 22, heads to the Texas Stars after 120 career games with the Phantoms. He scored 26-49-75 in his career with the Orange and Black and represented the Phantoms at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose when he scored 15-28-43 in his rookie campaign. Good luck, Samu!

WELCOME KYROU - Christian Kyrou, 22, made his Phantoms debut on Friday and recorded an assist on the tying goal in Lehigh Valley's exciting comeback rally at Hartford. Kyrou was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 98 career AHL games with the Texas Stars scoring 12-27-39 in parts of three seasons. In 2023-24, he ranked second among Texas blueliners in scoring (8-15-23). The 5-foot-11 righty-shooter has played in four games with Texas so far this season. The Toronto, ON native played parts of three seasons in the OHL with the Erie Otters and Sarnia Sting. He is also the younger brother of Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues.

HOT START - Lehigh Valley's 6-3-1 mark after 10 games is the best for the team since the 2017-18 season.

The franchise record is an 8-1-1 start by the Philadelphia Phantoms in the 2007-08 season.

Additionally, John Snowden's 6-3-1 mark in his first 10 games as a head coach is a new franchise record.

Lehigh Valley - Best Record After 10 Games

2017-18: 7-2-1

2025-26: 6-3-1

2016-17: 6-3-1

Phantoms Franchise - Best Start After 10 Games for Head Coach

John Snowden (2025-26) 6-3-1

John Stevens (2000-01) 5-4-1

Greg Gilbert (2009-10) 5-4-1

Bill Barber (1996-97) 4-3-3

OVERTIME MANIA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms won back-to-back games in overtime for the sixth time in team history and they did it for just the third time ever on consecutive days. It was also the first time for Lehigh Valley to defeat the same team back-to-back in overtime. The Phantoms are 3-1 in games decided after regulation including 2-0 in OT and 1-1 in shootouts.

Lehigh Valley Record Book - Consecutive Overtime Wins

Nov 29-30, 2019 - T.J. Brennan vs WBS, Andy Welinski vs HFD

Dec 31-Jan 1, 2022 - Cal O'Reilly at UTC, Adam Clendening vs BRI

Feb 21-24, 2024 - Cooper Marody at WBS, Bobby Brink at CLT

Nov 9-13, 2024 - Rhett Gardner vs UTC, Olle Lycksell vs WBS

Nov 27-29, 2024 - Samu Tuomaala at HFD, Olle Lycksell vs HER

Oct 31-Nov1, 2025 - Lane Pederson at HFD, Cooper Marody at HFD

MILESTONES -

- Zayde Wisdom, 199 games with Phantoms

- Christian Kyrou, 99 pro games

- Tucker Robertson, 96 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 894 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 295 games with Phantoms (Lehigh Valley record)

- Carl Grundstrom 400th pro game (Oct 31, 2025 LV at HFD)

ROBERTSON REDEMPTION - Fourth-liner Tucker Robertson had vaulted to the top of the team in scoring posting 2-4-6 in just six games played and now rates second on the team behind Anthony Richard (2-5-7). The Toronto native had been a scratch for three consecutive games but returned to the lineup in fine fashion two weekends ago with back-to-back two-point games in a weekend series against the Hershey Bears. Earning his ice-time and keeping his spot in the lineup, Robertson had another two-point game on Friday at Hartford including the team's first goal of the game that started the comeback. Originally a fourth-round draft selection of the Seattle Kraken in 2022, Robertson was acquired by the Flyers on September 4, 2025 via a trade for J.R. Avon. He scored 4-5-9 last year in 38 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL and also played in 13 games in the ECHL with the Kansas City Mavericks. This season, he is again finding the scoring touch that was a hallmark of his Major Juniors career with the Peterborough Petes of the OHL where he posted back-to-back seasons of 81 points and 90 points as well as 41 goals and 36 goals.

UPCOMING -

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 (7:05 p.m.)

Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT

Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Bridgeport (3-5-1) is led by new head coach Rocky Thompson who was an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Flyers for the last three seasons. After a hideous last-place finish last year going 15-50-7, the Islanders appear to be fielding a more competitive team this season. Marshall Warren (2-4-6) has been outstanding in his second pro season after just four goals last year. Rookie Joey Larson (3-2-5) signed as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State where he had been teammates with Lehigh Valley's Karsen Dorwart. Matthew Highmore (1-4-5) has 187 NHL games experience with Ottawa, Vancouver and Chicago. 36-year-old Chris Terry (0-1-1) is off to a slow start but is the active leader in AHL career scoring with 808 points and 330 goals is 11th all-time in points and 12th in goals. 30-year-old Marcus Hogberg (2-3-1, 2.35, .919) has 57 games of NHL experience with Ottawa and the New York Islanders and he joins former Phantom Parker Gahagen (1-2-0, 3.73, .869) as the team's goaltending tandem.

Saturday, November 8, 2025 (7:05 p.m.)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Toronto Marlies at Phantoms

Toronto (4-4-1) ended a four-game winless slide with a 4-2 win over the Chicago Wolves to split their weekend series. The Marlies play at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey on Wednesday and Friday as part of their Pennsylvania swing which begins a stretch of seven straight away from home. Alex Nylander (5-4-9) leads the team's scoring attack and spent three seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Pittsburgh from 2021-24. Travis Boyd (4-1-5) played for Hershey for three seasons a decade ago before accumulating 299 NHL games and 47 career goals mostly with Washington and Arizona. 33-year-old captain Logan Shaw (2-2-4) is in his fourth season with the Marlies after playing 232 career NHL games mostly with Florida and Anaheim. Shaw was teammates with Garrett Wilson a decade ago with Florida. A pair of fourth-rounders share the goaltending duties with Dennis Hildeby (2-2-1, 2.74, .890) in his third season with the Marlies and Artur Akhtyamov (2-2-0, 3.03, .894) embarking on his second campaign. John Gruden is in his third season as Marlies head coach.

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Anthony Richard 5-2-7

Tucker Robertson 2-4-6

Garrett Wilson 2-4-6

Karsen Dorwart 3-2-5

Zayde Wisdom 2-3-5

Alex Bump 2-3-5

LOOKING AHEAD - Lehigh Valley is opening a three-game homestand this Saturday against the Toronto Marlies on Phantoms Ballcap Night from Service Electric Network and also featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance. The homestand continues on Friday, November 14 against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Saturday, November 15 taking on the Hershey Bears with our second annual Phan Con!







