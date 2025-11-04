Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Sergei Murashov Named AHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Sergei Murashov of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins has been selected as the AHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

Murashov made six starts in October and went 5-1-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and one shutout, helping the Penguins to their best start to a season in 15 years.

Murashov allowed just 10 goals on 154 shots, beginning with a 23-save effort to backstop Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to a 2-1 victory over Hartford on Oct. 11. He made 26 saves in a 4-1 win vs. Lehigh Valley on Oct. 24, and he recorded a 25-save shutout at Charlotte on Oct. 25 en route to winning AHL Player of the Week honors.

Murashov, 21, is currently 5-2-0 with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage in seven starts in 2025-26, ranking third in the league in minutes played (415) and tied for second in victories. A fourth-round choice by Pittsburgh in the 2022 NHL Draft, Murashov is 17-5-0 with a 2.36 GAA, a .918 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 AHL appearances for the Penguins since debuting in October 2024.







American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.