$3 Beer Friday + Patriotic Nights this Weekend

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Friday is the first $3 Beer Friday of the season as Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart are just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period. PLUS, it's 70's Night with music from the decade and fans encouraged to wear their best 70's outfits. Presented by Grapevine MSP and Sunny 105.3 FM.

Saturday, we salute the greatest country in the world on Patriotic Night. On ice, the team will wear specialty USA themed jerseys and off the ice we will have tributes to local military and veterans. You can bid on the majority of the player jerseys online beginning Saturday morning with the jerseys of Colonel Claw'd, Seth Griffith, Cam Dineen, Josh Brown, Quinn Hutson, and Connor Clattenburg going live following the game. The night is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department, KGET-17, and 107.9 KUZZ.

Both games start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.







