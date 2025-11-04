$3 Beer Friday + Patriotic Nights this Weekend
Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Friday is the first $3 Beer Friday of the season as Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart are just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period. PLUS, it's 70's Night with music from the decade and fans encouraged to wear their best 70's outfits. Presented by Grapevine MSP and Sunny 105.3 FM.
Saturday, we salute the greatest country in the world on Patriotic Night. On ice, the team will wear specialty USA themed jerseys and off the ice we will have tributes to local military and veterans. You can bid on the majority of the player jerseys online beginning Saturday morning with the jerseys of Colonel Claw'd, Seth Griffith, Cam Dineen, Josh Brown, Quinn Hutson, and Connor Clattenburg going live following the game. The night is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department, KGET-17, and 107.9 KUZZ.
Both games start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2025
- Acrisure Arena Auto Sale Rolls into the Coachella Valley this Veterans Day Week - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Sergei Murashov Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - AHL
- Murashov Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 8-0 Griffins Travel to Chicago this Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Assign Cole Krygier to Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- $3 Beer Friday + Patriotic Nights this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Rockford's Nick Lardis Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 29 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Enter Week Full of North Division Foes - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Players Growing Mustaches to Raise Money and Awareness for Men's Health - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Next Century Spirits: Nue Vodka and Blue Chair Bay Rum, Named Official Vodka and Rum Partners of the Bridgeport Islanders and Total Mortgage Arena - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Partner with Comfort Windows Siding Bath for 'Fidds' Friends' Program - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Forward Carson Meyer Brings his 'Carson's Crew' Program to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds Sign F Milan Lucic to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Shut out by Texas 3-0 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.