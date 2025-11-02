Marjala Scores in Condors Road Trip Finale

Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (3-4-2, 8pts) road trip came to an end with a 6-1 loss to the Calgary Wranglers (6-2-2, 14pts) on Sunday.

Viljami Marjala (1st) scored his first in the AHL off a power-play rush to give the Condors a 1-0. However, Calgary tied it at 12:37 and then took the lead with three seconds to go in the frame to make it 2-1 after one period. Connor Clattenburg fought for the second time this season, off the opening shift.

Calgary extended the lead to 3-1 in the second off an odd-man rush out of a media timeout.

The Wranglers pulled away in the third for a 6-1 final.

Seth Griffith passed Brad Malone for AHL games played with the Condors with his 317th today. The Condors scored a power-play goal for the eighth of nine games.

UP NEXT

The Condors return home next weekend for two games on Friday and Saturday.

Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 until the start of the second period. Plus it's 70's Night so boogie on down to Condorstown. Presented by Grapevine MSP and Sunny 105.3 FM.

Saturday is Patriotic Night with the team wearing specialty USA themed jerseys thanks to the Kern County Public Works Department, KGET, and 107.9 KUZZ.







American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.