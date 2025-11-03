Moose Take OT Loss vs. Texas

Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (3-4-2-0) fell 2-1 in overtime to the Texas Stars (1-5-1-0) on Sunday afternoon. Manitoba previously tacked a 4-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners to their record on Oct. 29, and now have points in each of their last four games.

Neither side could fire the opening salvo in the first period, but not for a lack of chances. Remi Poirier turned aside 10 Moose offerings in the frame. Thomas Milic was equal to the task, stopping all six Texas shots he faced. Each side had an opportunity on the power play. Mason Shaw and Danny Zhilkin led the way with two shots on goal each.

Samu Tuomaala got the Stars on the board 4:34 into the second. A pass intended for a teammate standing at the net-front deflected off a member of the Moose and past Milic. Poirier remained perfect in the Texas goal, stopping a further six shots. Milic stopped six of the seven Stars' shots sent his way.

Kale Clague got Manitoba back into the game five minutes into the third. He blasted a slap shot from the point past Poirier to level the score. It was the only offence either side could muster in the final 20 of regulation, setting up overtime. Milic stopped 10 Texas shots in the third, while Poirier turned aside 12. Overtime took just 30 seconds to resolve. Artem Shlaine scored after some chaos in front of the Manitoba goal, giving the Stars their first win of the season.

Quotable

Moose head coach Mark Morrison (click for full interview)

"We're going to watch the video and see where we can improve. But it's a four-game series and we definitely want to win it. We dropped game one there, but the good thing is we get a shot at them tomorrow."

Statbook

Kale Clague has three points in his past two games (2G, 1A)

Mason Shaw has a two-game point streak, with three points (1G, 2A)

Thomas Milic has stopped 49 of 51 shots over his past two games

