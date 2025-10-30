Moose Edge Tucson for Road Win

The Manitoba Moose (3-4-1-0) picked up a 4-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (3-4-1-0) on Wednesday night. They have points in three consecutive contests, previously recording a 2-0 win over the Roadrunners on Tuesday night.

Domenic DiVincentiis faced 10 shots in the opening frame, but made his biggest save around the midway mark. With the Moose shorthanded, he slid across the front of the net to make a massive stop, but the Roadrunners kept pounding on the door. Former Moose Austin Poganski deflected an incoming shot from the blueline, beating DiVincentiis to open the scoring just over 10 minutes through the period. Jaxon Stauber stopped all six shots he faced in Tucson's goal.

The floodgates opened in the middle 20. A Brayden Yager shot hit the post behind Stauber, coming to a stop on the goal line six minutes in. Jaret Anderson-Dolan was Johnny on the spot for the Moose, tapping the puck into the wide-open cage to level the score 1-1. Cameron Hebig snuck one by DiVincentiis on the power play three minutes later to give the Roadrunners their lead back, but the momentum didn't swing far in their favour. With the Moose shorthanded again, Phil Di Giuseppe rattled a shot off the bar and in past the ear of Stauber to tie the game for the Moose once again. DiVincentiis made eight saves in the frame, and Stauber turned aside six with the score tied 2-2 heading to the final period.

Manitoba kept the good vibes going early in the third. Kale Clague wound up and blasted a point shot to the back of the net on the power play, giving the Moose the lead just 98 seconds into the frame. Mason Shaw extended the lead to 4-2 a little under four minutes later, patiently dekeing around Stauber before sliding the puck into an open net. The Roadrunners made it close late in the contest, getting another power play goal from Hebig while deploying a rare six-on-three advantage. Tucson couldn't muscle its way any closer, as DiVincentiis stopped 12 third-period shots, helping Manitoba to its second win in as many nights.

"We would have liked to get off to a little bit better start, but I really like how we're gelling as a group, and more importantly, as a team. I think we're doing a lot of little things right now. It's making us a hard team to play against, and we're getting results now in the standings."

Jaret Anderson-Dolan has points in two straight games (2G, 1A)

Anderson-Dolan also tallied his first multi-point game of the year (1G, 1A)

Phil Di Giuseppe has points in three consecutive games (2G, 1A), and in five of his past six contests (3G, 2A)

Kale Clague secured his first multi-point game (1G, 1A) in antlers

