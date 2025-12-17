Isaac Poulter Reassigned to Norfolk

Published on December 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Manitoba Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Born Sept. 12, 2001 -- Winnipeg, Man.

Height 6'2 -- Weight 174 -- Catches L

Poulter, 24, appeared in three games during his stint with the Moose, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The netminder has played seven games with Norfolk this season while marking down a 4-3-0 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .915 SV%. Poulter has appeared in 80 career AHL games, putting together a 42-24-11 record with a 2.88 GAA, .899 SV% and five shutouts with Manitoba and the Utica Comets. The Winnipeg, Man. product also owns a 19-11-2 mark supported by a 2.83 GAA, .912 SV% and one shutout in 35 ECHL games split between the Admirals and Adirondack Thunder.

The Moose host the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday and Sunday for the Winter Carnival games. Tickets for the pair of 2 p.m. matinee contests are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

