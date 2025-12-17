Wolves' Points Streak Hits 5 Games with 3-2 Win over Admirals

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves extended their points streak to five games by defeating the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 on Wednesday at Allstate Arena.

Cal Foote, Justin Robidas and Skyler Brind'Amour had goals and Josiah Slavin chipped in two assists to propel the Wolves to their fourth win-all against the Admirals-in the past five games. The victory lifted the Wolves into second place in the Central Division with a 13-7-3-2 record.

The Wolves jumped to an early lead when Foote found the back of the net 3 minutes, 18 seconds into the game. The defenseman took a feed from Gavin Bayreuther at the point and ripped a one-timer that sailed past Admirals netminder Matthew Murray to the glove side. Bayreuther and Felix Unger Sorum had assists on Foote's first goal of the season.

Late in the opening period, Zach L'Heureux evened things at 1-1 while Milwaukee skated with a two-man advantage.

It was all Wolves in the second as they seized a two-goal advantage on tallies by Robidas and Brind'Amour.

First, Robidas extended his goal-scoring streak to five contests when he corralled a pass from Slavin, split two defenders to break in alone on Murray and went forehand-backhand-forehand to tuck the puck by the goalie to the glove side. On Robidas' team-leading 10th goal of the season, Slavin and Bradly Nadeau earned assists.

Brind'Amour's marker late in the second gave the Wolves a 3-1 lead. The forward crashed the net and recorded his eighth goal of the season when Slavin's nifty backhand pass hit Brind'Amour in the skate and deflected off his body before bouncing into the top of the net. Slavin and Gleb Trikozov had assists.

Milwaukee cut the Wolves' lead to 3-2 early in the third with a power-play goal from Joakim Kemell.

Amir Miftakhov (35 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Murray (12 saves) took the loss for the Admirals (12-10-2-0).

Up next: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.







