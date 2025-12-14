Wolves Sink Admirals, 4-2

MILWAUKEE - The Chicago Wolves extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-2 victory over the Admirals on Saturday night in Milwaukee.

Domenick Fensore had a goal and two assists while Bradly Nadeau, Ivan Ryabkin and Justin Robidas each scored to help the Wolves hand the Admirals their fifth loss in a row.

The Wolves seized the lead midway through the opening period when Nadeau potted his ninth goal of the season. The winger crashed the net and redirected a shot from the top of the left circle by Ryan Suzuki past Milwaukee netminder Magnus Chrona to the glove side to extend Nadeau's goals streak to three contests. Suzuki and Fensore had assists on the tally.

The Admirals answered a short time later on a power-play goal by David Edstrom but the Wolves wasted little time to again take the lead.

Just 15 seconds after Edstrom's score, Fensore worked the puck to the side of the Admirals' goal where Ryabkin swooped in and knocked it into the net for his first professional goal and a 2-1 Wolves lead. Fensore and Noel Gunler earned assists.

With the clock winding down in the first, Fensore extended the Wolves lead to 3-1 when the defenseman came out of the penalty box and fired a shot from the top of the right circle that beat Chrona to the stick side. The marker that came with .07 remaining in the period was assisted by Robidas and Felix Unger Sorum.

The Admirals cut the Wolves' lead to 3-2 early in the second when Ryan Ufko cashed in while on the power play.

The score remained that way until Robidas' empty-netter in the final seconds sealed the deal for the Wolves. Robidas' eighth goal of the season was unassisted.

Amir Miftakhov (27 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Chrona (18 saves) took the loss for the Admirals.

Chicago moved to 12-7-3-1 on the season while Milwaukee fell to 12-9-2-0.

Up next: The Wolves host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).







