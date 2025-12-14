Monsters Top Senators with 4-1 Win

Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators (11-14-2-0) 4-1 on Friday night at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 10-8-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Monsters started off the first period with a power-play goal from Jack Williams at 3:11 with helpers from Will Butcher and Stanislav Svozil. Corson Ceulemans added a tally at 7:48 off feeds from Butcher and Jordan Dumais giving Cleveland a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Belleville's Arthur Kaliyev converted on the man advantage at 6:50, but Dumais quickly answered with a marker at 7:49 assisted by Luca Pinelli and Luca Del Bel Belluz bringing the score to 3-1 heading into the final intermission. Hudson Fasching added an insurance goal at 11:59 of the third period with a helper from Williams bringing the final score to 4-1 in favor of Cleveland.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 20 saves for the win while Belleville's Mads Søgaard made 29 saves in defeat.

The Monsters continue the road trip traveling to visit the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, December 14, at 5:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Monsters continue the road trip traveling to visit the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, December 14, at 5:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 1 1 - - 4 BEL 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 33 1/3 1/2 6 min / 3 inf BEL 21 1/2 2/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Fedotov W 20 1 6-6-2 BEL Søgaard L 29 4 1-6-2 Cleveland Record: 10-8-3-1, 6th North Division Belleville Record: 11-14-2-0, 4th North Division







