Hebig Breaks Goals Record, Simashev Wins It in OT as Roadrunners Rally Past Condors

Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ - Forward Cameron Hebig scored his 75th goal in a Roadrunners sweater to break the franchise's all-time goals record, and rookie Dmitri Simashev netted his first professional goal in North America in overtime to lift Tucson to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Bakersfield Condors (10-8-5-0) on Friday at Tucson Arena.

Both goals came on the power play. Hebig beat the buzzer with just 1.5 seconds remaining in the second period, scoring on a two-man advantage to tie the game 3-3 and surpass Michael Bunting as the franchise's new all-time goals leader. Simashev then sealed the win just over a minute into overtime, blasting a shot from the point on Tucson's 4-on-3 man advantage.

The Roadrunners (10-10-3-0) overcame two one-goal deficits to earn their second straight victory. After Hebig tied the game late in the second, Bakersfield regained the lead just over a minute into the third period. Tucson defenseman Scott Perunovich responded with his first goal of the season with 4:07 remaining to force overtime.

Perunovich and Simashev were two of three Roadrunners defensemen to score their first goal of the season. Robbie Russo scored seven minutes into the game with his first goal of the year.

Five Roadrunners recorded multi-point performances. Perunovich led all skaters with three points (1g, 2a). Sammy Walker opened the scoring and finished with two points (1g, 1a), while captain Austin Poganski and assistant captains Ben McCartney and Andrew Agozzino each tallied two assists.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta made 31 saves to earn his second straight victory.

NOTABLES

Ben McCartney recorded a multi-point night for the second consecutive game. He now carries a three-game point streak and has recorded five points (2g, 3a) in that span.

Cameron Hebig extended his point streak to three games and has collected five points (4g, 1a) in that span.

Sammy Walker tallied his second multi-point performance in his last three games, and has four points (2g, 2a) in that span.

Rookie Noel Nordh had an assist to extend his point streak to a career-high five games and assist streak to four games. He has five points (1g, 4a) in that span (T-8th among AHL rookies in scoring since 11/29).

Nordh's point and assist streak is tied with Ben McCartney's team season-high five-game point streak from 10/10 - 10 /24 (3g, 4a) and four-game assist streak from 10/10 - 10/19 (4a).

Andrew Agozzino has three assists in his last two games.

Scott Perunovich ranks fifth in assists (14) and is tied for ninth in points (15) among all AHL defensemen.

Matthew Villalta has won three of his last four starts dating back to 11/28 vs. Abbotsford.

Villalta now needs just 9 wins to tie Adin Hill for first all-time in franchise history (66).

Tucson has scored on the power play in three consecutive games dating back to 12/5 at San Jose, and has gone 4-for-10 in that span.

Roadrunners rookie defenseman Terrell Goldsmith drops the gloves with Bakersfield forward Ethan Keppen in the first period of Tucson's 5-4 overtime victory on Friday.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson jumped out to a fast start just 1:19 into the game when Walker opened the scoring with a quick wrister from the slot to give the Roadrunners an early 1-0 lead.

Looking to build on the momentum, Hebig forced a turnover in the Bakersfield zone moments later and slipped behind the defense for a backhand attempt, but Condors goaltender Matt Tomkins denied him with a strong stick check to keep it a one-goal game.

Bakersfield answered shortly after when Seth Griffin fired a snapshot that slipped past Villalta's left side to tie the game 1-1.

Just before the seven-minute mark, Walker's forecheck created another scoring opportunity as Russo blasted a point-blank slap shot past Tomkins to put Tucson back out front 2-1.

The Condors responded just over a minute later. Defenseman Mason Millman's point shot was deflected home by James Hamblin, knotting the game at 2-2 eight minutes in.

Midway through the period, Bakersfield nearly took the lead following a neutral-zone draw when Ethan Keppen slipped behind the Roadrunners defense, but Villalta turned aside his chance with a right-pad save.

The Condors continued to pressure offensively, but Villalta stood tall and denied chances from Josh Brown and Isaac Howard to keep the game tied.

Bakersfield eventually broke through off a Roadrunners turnover as Quinn Hutson converted on a breakaway, slipping a shot through Villalta's five-hole to give the Condors their first lead of the night at 3-2.

Tucson had a chance to answer late in the period when Max Szuber jumped on a rebound near the crease, but Tomkins held firm to preserve the lead.

The first period was equally physical and high-scoring, and tensions boiled over at 16:48 when Roadrunners defenseman Terrell Goldsmith dropped the gloves with Keppen, landing multiple right hands to get the best of the exchange and give Tucson some momentum heading into the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson carried its offensive momentum into the second period and spent extended time in the offensive zone, applying steady pressure on Tomkins as the Roadrunners outshot the Condors 18-6 in the frame.

Five minutes in, Noel Nordh generated Tucson's best early chance with a net-front forehand deflection off a point shot from Szuber, but Tomkins' mask kept the game knotted.

At the other end, Tucson's defense held firm, denying Bakersfield on the power play and turning aside a chance from forward Viljami Marjala to keep the deficit at one.

Just past the midway point of the period, Simashev showcased his skill with a strong power move through the Condors' defense before firing a hard snap shot that Tomkins steered aside with his blocker.

Tucson finally broke through late in the period while skating with a two-man advantage. With just 1.5 seconds remaining, Agozzino fired a shot from the top of the circle that created a juicy rebound, which Hebig buried top shelf at the back door to tie the game 3-3 heading into intermission.

THIRD PERIOD

Just 59 seconds into the third, Bakersfield quickly regained the lead. Condors defenseman Atro Leppanen fired a shot from the left hash marks that Villalta kicked aside, but the rebound landed in the slot where Marjala snapped it home to make it 4-3.

Bakersfield had a chance to add to its lead on the power play, but Villalta stood tall and turned aside the Condors' best looks to keep Tucson within one.

At the other end, Tomkins preserved Bakersfield's advantage during a Tucson power play, denying chances from McCartney and Hebig amid traffic in front.

Tucson's pressure finally paid off late. With less than five minutes remaining, Perunovich slipped a shot past Tomkins' glove to tie the game 4-4 and force overtime.

OVERTIME

The Roadrunners completed the comeback on the power play when Simashev blasted a one-timer past Tomkins over his left shoulder at 1:07 of overtime to seal a 5-4 victory for Tucson.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep and win its third straight game in the weekend finale on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 P.M. AZT at Tucson Arena. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.

