Ads Recall Lind from Atlanta

Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled forward Kalan Lind from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Lind has three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 17 games with Gladiators this season. A second-round pick of the Predators in the 2023 NHL Draft, he made his Admirals debut on April 9 last season against Iowa.

Lind and the Admirals return to Historic Panther Arena to host the Chicago Wolves tonight at 6 pm.







