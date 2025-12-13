Islanders Win Road Game in Laval against Rocket, 2-1.

Laval, QC- The Islanders went north of the boarder for the first time this season to battle a team ranked atop the North Division, the Laval Rocket. Coming off a victory at home a week previously, the Islanders hope to take the same fighting spirit to the top affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens when they stepped into the Place Bell on Saturday night. After opening a two-goal lead in the first period, the Islanders held on to win the game and skate away with a 2-1 victory.

In the opening period, Cam Theising started the scoring as his shot beat Hunter Jones at 12:02 for his third goal of the season. The team added to their lead after a two-man advantage was awarded to Bridgeport and Alex Jefferies rifled a shot that beat Jones again at 16:03. With the game 2-0, Laval pushed back after a Will Dineen scored on a goal mouth scramble beating Isles goalie, Henrik Tikkanen at 18:17.

There was no scoring in the second period. During the third period, the Islanders kept their advantage and skated away with two more points in the standings.

The Islanders are back in action tomorrow at 3:00 PM at the CAA Arena in Belleville when they face off against the Senators before making their way back home to battle the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM inside Total Mortgage Arena.







