Islanders Drop Road Game to Comets, 5-1

Published on December 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY -- The Islanders stepped into the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday night in Utica, New York with the goal in mind of beating a North Division opponent and creating momentum as they head back home on Saturday to battle the Wolf Pack. However, they put themselves in a four-goal deficit and couldn't overcome it during the game and skated away with the loss, 5-1

In the first period, the Comets started out with three goals. The first one from Lenni Hameenaho at 4:14 and then Shane LaChance at 6:58 putting the Islanders down 2-0. It was another goal by Utica defenseman Ethan Edwards at 16:21 and after twenty minutes, Bridgeport was down 3-0.

Comets added another goal in the second period when Kyle Criscuolo scored a shorthanded tally at 6:55. Joey Larson scored to finally put the Islanders on the board for his eighth of the year at 12:26 when he found a rebound in front of Comets goalie Jakub Malek bringing the deficit to 4-1.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets scored again to make it 5-1 after a point shot deflected at 4:38 past Hogberg and that was all the scoring in the contest.

The Islanders are back in action tomorrow night against the Hartford Wolf Pack inside Total Mortgage Arena at 7:00.







