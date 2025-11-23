Islanders Drop Road Contest to Crunch, 5-3

Syracuse NY - The Islanders headed into Syracuse to battle the Crunch coming off the most dramatic victory of the season one night earlier in Rochester. The Isles were at the ending of a two-game road trip away from home as they continued their fight against North Division foes. Battling against the Crunch into the final period of regulation with a tied game, it was a goal by the home team that told the story as the Islanders left the contest defeated by a 5-3 score.

In the opening period, Cameron Berg scored his fifth goal of the season and slid the puck past Crunch goalie Brandon Halverson at 6:54 assisted by Alex Jefferies. The Crunch tied the contest at 17:16 and the first period ended 1-1.

In the middle frame, the Isles tied the game on a power-play goal by Hunter Drew at 4:59 as he beat Halverson for his fifth of the season giving Bridgeport a 2-1 advantage. The Crunch scored their own when Dylan Duke scored after a cross-crease pass was made at 9:39 leaving no chance for Islanders goalie, Parker Gahagen. The goal tied the contest at 2-2. The Crunch took their first lead of the game at 12:15 when Jakob Pelletier's shot just slid past the goal-line putting Bridgeport down, 3-2. The Isles punched back, and it was Matthew Highmore who scored on a goal-mouth scramble after Terry was stopped twice. Highmore pushed harder and scored at 14:49 for his third of the year tying the game at 3-3.

The third period saw the Crunch score and it was Nick Abruzzese at 7:40 who punched home a rebound putting Bridgeport down 4-3. The Crunch added an empty net goal at 18:50 to solidify their win in a 5-3 decision.

