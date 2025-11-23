Four-Goal First Period Dooms Iowa in 7-2 Loss at Toronto

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TORONTO, Ontario - The Iowa Wild were unable to bounce back from a four-goal first period deficit and lost 7-2 to the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday evening. Gerry Mayhew and Bradley Marek scored for the Wild.

Noah Chadwick beat Samuel Hlavaj (22 saves) through a screen 1:18 into the game to put Toronto ahead 1-0.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx rifled a shot over the shoulder of Hlavaj 2:33 later to double the advantage.

The Marlies added a pair of power-play goals from Logan Shaw and Vinni Lettieri at 10:52 and 19:31 to take a 4-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Toronto outshot Iowa 9-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wild outshot the Marlies 15-11 in a scoreless second period.

Chas Sharpe made the score 5-0 at 2:15 of the third period.

Mayhew collected a pass from Carson Lambos and snapped a shot under Artur Akhtyamov (29 saves) at 3:26. David Spacek also picked up an assist on Mayhew's goal.

Groulx scored his second goal of the game at 7:27.

Bradley Marek tipped a point shot under Akhtyamov with assists from Spacek and Lambos 1:26 later.

Luke Hamyes wrapped up the scoring for Toronto with 6:57 remaining.

Iowa outshot Toronto 31-29. The Wild finished scoreless on five power plays while the Marlies went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa and Toronto complete their weekend series on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

