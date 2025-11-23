Four-Goal First Period Dooms Iowa in 7-2 Loss at Toronto
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
TORONTO, Ontario - The Iowa Wild were unable to bounce back from a four-goal first period deficit and lost 7-2 to the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday evening. Gerry Mayhew and Bradley Marek scored for the Wild.
Noah Chadwick beat Samuel Hlavaj (22 saves) through a screen 1:18 into the game to put Toronto ahead 1-0.
Benoit-Olivier Groulx rifled a shot over the shoulder of Hlavaj 2:33 later to double the advantage.
The Marlies added a pair of power-play goals from Logan Shaw and Vinni Lettieri at 10:52 and 19:31 to take a 4-0 advantage into the first intermission.
Toronto outshot Iowa 9-7 in the opening 20 minutes.
The Wild outshot the Marlies 15-11 in a scoreless second period.
Chas Sharpe made the score 5-0 at 2:15 of the third period.
Mayhew collected a pass from Carson Lambos and snapped a shot under Artur Akhtyamov (29 saves) at 3:26. David Spacek also picked up an assist on Mayhew's goal.
Groulx scored his second goal of the game at 7:27.
Bradley Marek tipped a point shot under Akhtyamov with assists from Spacek and Lambos 1:26 later.
Luke Hamyes wrapped up the scoring for Toronto with 6:57 remaining.
Iowa outshot Toronto 31-29. The Wild finished scoreless on five power plays while the Marlies went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.
Iowa and Toronto complete their weekend series on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025
- Moose Take Sixth Straight by Holding off Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Four-Goal First Period Dooms Iowa in 7-2 Loss at Toronto - Iowa Wild
- Senators Fall 7-2 against the Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Acquire Forward Luke Toporowski in Trade with Hershey - Colorado Eagles
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Road Trip Continues at Wolf Pack - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Logan Mailloux from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Acquire Defenseman Garrett Pyke from Colorado - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors V Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.