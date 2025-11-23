McGroarty, Blomqvist Lead Penguins Past Bruins, 1-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - In a clash of Eastern Conference titans, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins stood tall with a 1-0 defeat of the Providence Bruins on Saturday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

With no room for error, Joel Blomqvist denied all 27 shots faced for a shutout that propelled Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (13-4-1-0) back to the top spot in the East. Rutger McGroarty provided the night's only goal, scoring for the second time in as many games to start the season.

Providence was awarded the first power play of the game, but it was during that man advantage that Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton snatched the lead. McGroarty accelerated out of the Penguins' zone, cut around a Bruins defender and then dangled past Michael DiPietro for a shorthanded goal at 7:38 of the first period.

The Penguins turned up the heat at the start of the second, peppering DiPietro with eight shots in under two minutes of game time. DiPietro was up to the task, keeping his team from falling behind by more than one tally.

The third period saw several fiery exchanges between the two Atlantic Division rivals, eventually boiling to a fight between Penguins forward Zach Gallant and Bruins defenseman Colin Felix.

DiPietro made a handful of starry saves during the final frame to keep the Bruins within striking distance, but at the other side of the ice, Blomqvist refused to yield. By thwarting a last-gasp scramble at his crease in the dying embers of regulation, Blomqvist secured Wilkes-Barre/Scranton its third shutout of the season.

DiPietro finished the night with 34 saves, as the Penguins generated a season-high 35 shots on goal.

