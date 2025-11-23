Admirals Dropped by Silver Knights
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Henderson, NV- A tenacious forecheck helped the Henderson Silver Knights defeat the Milwaukee Admirals 5-1 Saturday at Lee's Family Forum.
Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 34 of 38 shots in the loss. It was his first loss in regulation time this season (6-1-2).
Milwaukee struggled to make clean plays to get out of the defensive zone due to the swarming pressure of the Silver Knights.
Henderson outshot the Admirals 17-4 in the first period en route to a 2-1 advantage. However, the Admirals scored the first goal. David Edstrom was able to knock the puck into the neutral zone and Kyle Marino scooped it up. As he crossed the Henderson blue line he snapped a shot that whizzed past the glove of Silver Knights goalie Jesper Vikman at 5:34. It was Marino's second goal of the season.
The Silver Knights scored a power play goal to tie the game at 9:29. Tanner Kaczynski's shot from the left circle ricocheted off an Admirals defender to the right circle. There, Trevor Connelly fired a shot into the goal for his second tally of the year.
Henderson claimed a 2-1 lead when Laczynski deflected a shot from former Ads defenseman Jeremy Davies past Milwaukee goalie Matt Murray at 16:48 of the first period.
The Silver Knights scored three more in the third to come away with the victory. Jonas Rondbjerg scored at 9:34, Lucas Johansen at 13:43 and Jakub Brabenec had an empty-net goal at 16:34.
Laczynski lead the Henderson offense with three points. Goalie Vikman stopped 19 shots in the win.
The Silver Knights outshot the Admirals 39-20.
Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wed., Nov. 26 to host Iowa.
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025
- Condors Fall in Overtime, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Start Homestand With Win Over Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls' Streak Ends With Loss To Wranglers - San Diego Gulls
- Admirals Dropped by Silver Knights - Milwaukee Admirals
- Eagles Suffer 3-1 Setback at Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Mitchell Nets Overtime Game-Winner, Griffins Top Charlotte, 2-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Texas Takes Down Rockford in 5-2 Victory - Texas Stars
- Win Streak Snapped for Bears in 5-3 Loss to Monsters - Hershey Bears
- Big Time Barons Put up 5-3 Win Over Bears in Front of 12,482 Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- McGroarty, Blomqvist Lead Penguins Past Bruins, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Hold off Comets to Get Back in Win Column - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Fall to Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Pick up Point in 2-1 OT Loss in Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Drop Road Contest to Crunch, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Another Rally for Exciting Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Overcome Two-Goal Deficit, Edged by Amerks 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Third Period Goals, Lose 3-2 to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Take Sixth Straight by Holding off Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Four-Goal First Period Dooms Iowa in 7-2 Loss at Toronto - Iowa Wild
- Senators Fall 7-2 against the Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Acquire Forward Luke Toporowski in Trade with Hershey - Colorado Eagles
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Road Trip Continues at Wolf Pack - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Logan Mailloux from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Acquire Defenseman Garrett Pyke from Colorado - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors V Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.