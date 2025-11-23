Abbotsford Picks up a Point in OT Loss Against the Barracuda
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks closed out their four-game road trip with a battle against the San Jose Barracuda.
Nikita Tolopilo earned back-to-back starts for Abby, once again taking on Gabriel Carriere at the other end. The Canucks rolled out an identical lineup to last night, hoping to build on the momentum they had created.
Abbotsford pushed for a quick start, and Tolopilo delivered with several key saves early. An early Barracuda penalty gave the Canucks the first breakthrough of the game. Five minutes in, Jonathan Lekkerimäki finished off a cross-ice feed from Joseph LaBate at the back door, opening the scoring. The teams traded power-play chances throughout the period, with the best opportunity coming from Vilmer Alriksson, but Carriere turned him aside. Abby carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission and began the second on the penalty kill.
Special teams dominated the middle frame. Just two minutes into the period, Oliver Wahlstrom tied the game for the Barracuda on the power play. Tensions rose, whistles followed, and with just under ten minutes to go, Wahlstrom struck again on the man advantage, giving San Jose a 2-1 lead heading into the third.
Abbotsford had work to do. Six minutes into the period, Igor Chernyshov broke free shorthanded and tucked one past Tolopilo, extending the Barracuda lead to 3-1. But the Canucks punched right back on the same power play. From behind the net, Chase Wouters connected with Alriksson in the slot, where he ripped one home to bring Abby within one.
Abbotsford kept the pressure on, and with seven minutes remaining, Kirill Kudryavtsev joined the scoring game. His laser from the blue line found the back of the net, tying the game 3-3 and giving the Canucks life late. Neither team could find a winner in regulation, sending things to overtime.
Just 90 seconds into extra time, Filip Bystedt ended it for San Jose. Abbotsford picked up a point but fell 4-3 to close out their road trip.
