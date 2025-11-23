Syracuse Crunch Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier vs. the Bridgeport Islanders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Jakob Pelletier led the team with a goal and two assists, while Nick Abruzzese and Mitchell Chaffee both recorded a goal and an assist. Scott Sabourin and Dylan Duke tallied the team's other goals as the Crunch advance to 11-6-0-0 on the season. In addition to the win, the Crunch collected 10,367 stuffed animals that will be cleaned by Stanley Steemer before being donated to charities supporting Central New York as part of the team's annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win stopping 18-of-21 shots. Parker Gahagen turned aside 19-of-23 shots between the pipes for the Islanders. Both teams scored one power-play goal with Syracuse going 1-for-3 and Bridgeport 1-for-2.

The Islanders were first on the board 6:54 into the game when Alex Jefferies centered the puck for Cam Berg to score with a quick stick from the slot. The Crunch responded at the 17:16 mark to tie the game and ignite the Teddy Toss. Boris Katchouk backhanded the puck out from along the end boards for Sabourin to one-time past the netminder from close range.

Bridgeport regained their lead five minutes into the middle frame with a power-play goal. Hunter Drew skated down the right wing and sent in a wrister from the circle. Syracuse tied the game for a second time with a power-play goal of their own at the 9:39 mark. Pelletier started the play as he passed the puck down to Chaffee at the goal line. He quickly redirected a feed across the slot for Duke to chip in on the back door. The Crunch stole the lead less than three minutes later when Pelletier shoved the puck into the goal during a scramble in front of the net. Matthew Highmore added another goal for Bridgeport and knotted the score, 3-3, with five minutes remaining in the period. Halverson made a series of saves, but Highmore eventually got a stick on the puck and flipped it over the goaltender.

Syracuse went back on top halfway through the third period. Gahagen stopped Conor Geekie's one-timer, but Pelletier grabbed the rebound and set up Abruzzese as he crashed the net. The Crunch maintained their lead and Chaffee added an empty netter in the final minutes of play to secure the victory.

The Crunch are back in action when they travel to face the Utica Comets on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Boris Katchouk recorded his 100th Crunch point tonight with an assist...The Crunch collected 10,367 stuffed animals during the annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss...Dylan Duke is tied for the league lead with five power-play goals.

