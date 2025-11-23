Mitchell Nets Overtime Game-Winner, Griffins Top Charlotte, 2-1
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Gabriel Seger notched the game-tying goal in the third period, and Ian Mitchell had the game-winner in overtime that gave the Grand Rapids Griffins a 2-1 victory over the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday at Van Andel Arena.
With the win, the Griffins improved to 12-1-0-1, which remained their best start in franchise history and have notched 25 points, while their 7-1 start at home continued as their best since 2009-10 (8-0). Grand Rapids' .893 points percentage remained the best in the AHL. Seger's goal in the third marked his first of the season and Justin Holl's assist on the goal was his 200th point as a pro. Carter Gylander picked up the victory and registered 28 saves.
The best opportunity through the first period for the Griffins came with 2:55 remaining when Erik Gustafsson let a shot ring from the point and Eduards Tralmaks attempted to tap it home, but was stopped by Kirill Gerasimyuk. With 53 seconds on the clock, Charlotte's Riese Gaber tried to pot one on the doorstop, but Gylander covered it up and kept both sides scoreless.
At the 15:39 mark of the second frame while on the power play, Gustafsson passed it from the top of the zone to Dominik Shine and he tried to backhand the puck in, and then took a swat at the rebound from behind the goal line, but Gerasimyuk tapped it out. The Checkers opened the scoring and took a 1-0 lead when Wilmer Skoog ripped one from the right circle and it trickled between the pads of Gylander with 4:37 left.
The Griffins tied the game with 4:56 to go in the third when Holl fired the puck from above the right circle and Seger punched in the rebound. In overtime, Tyler Angel circled around the back of the net, passed the puck to Mitchell at the bottom of the left circle and he rocketed it over the shoulder of Gerasimyuk 1:19 in and claimed the 2-1 victory for Grand Rapids.
Notes
Grand Rapids improved its all-time series record against the Checkers to 19-18-0-1.
The Griffins have outscored their opponents 30-13 while on home ice.
Sheldon Dries skated in his 300th AHL game.
Antti Tuomisto played in his 200th game as a pro.
Highlights
Charlotte 0 1 0 0 - 1
Grand Rapids 0 0 1 1 - 2
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties
2nd Period-1, Charlotte, Skoog 7 (Schwindt, Benning), 15:23. Penalties-Vilmanis Clt (holding), 3:37; Seger Gr (tripping), 13:19.
3rd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Seger 1 (Holl, Tralmaks), 15:04. Penalties-No Penalties
OT Period-3, Grand Rapids, Mitchell 2 (Angle, Brandsegg-Nygård), 1:19. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Charlotte 14-10-5-0-29. Grand Rapids 11-12-3-2-28.
Power Play Opportunities-Charlotte 0 / 1; Grand Rapids 0 / 1.
Goalies-Charlotte, Gerasimyuk 1-1-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Grand Rapids, Gylander 3-0-1 (29 shots-28 saves).
A-6,337
Three Stars
1. GR Mitchell (game-winning goal) 2. GR Gylander (W, 28 saves) 3. CLT Skoog (goal)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 12-1-0-1 (25 pts.)/Tue., Nov. 25 at Texas 8 p.m. EST
Charlotte: 9-4-2-0 (20 pts.)/Fri., Nov. 28 vs. Toronto 4 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate win
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
