Bystedt Lifts Barracuda Past Canucks in OT
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (10-5-1-1) pushed their point streak to 10 games (8-0-1-1) with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the Abbotsford Canucks (3-12-1-2) on Saturday night at a sold-out Tech CU Arena. Filip Bystedt played hero in the extra frame, capping a night that featured special-teams swings, momentum shifts, and another standout performance from rookie forward Igor Chernyshov.
Abbotsford opened the scoring at 5:09 of the first, converting on the power play as Jonathan Lekkerimäki (2) put in an angle shot from the left side. Despite trailing 1-0 after twenty minutes, San Jose controlled the pace, outshooting the Canucks 12-7.
In the second, the Barracuda power play took over. At 2:15, Oliver Wahlstrom (4) buried a point shot. Just over seven minutes later, Wahlstrom (5) struck again on the man advantage, going upstairs on a shot from atop the right circle.
The third period delivered wild swings. First, Chernyshov (8) extended the lead with a shorthanded finish at 6:16, blowing past a defender before ripping a shot past Nikita Tolopilo from the right wing. But Abbotsford responded quickly-Vilmer Alriksson (3) converted on the power play at 7:45, and at 13:24, Kirill Kudryavtsev (1) tied the game with a shot through traffic.
Tied 3-3 going into overtime, San Jose needed just 71 seconds to secure the extra point. After an early rush, Quentin Musty fed Bystedt (3), and the Swedish center snapped home the game-winner as he got behind the Canucks defense.
Gabriel Carriere earned the victory with 17 saves, improving his record to 4-3-2. Tolopilo was strong in the loss, turning aside 31 of 35 shots. San Jose outshot Abbotsford 35-20 and went 2-for-5 on the power play while adding a shorthanded goal.
The Barracuda wrap up their homestand on Wednesday (7 p.m.) as they host the Calgary Wranglers at Tech CU Arena. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.
San Jose Barracuda | SJBARRACUDA.COM
