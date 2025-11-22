Game Preview: Condors V Reign, 7 p.m.

November 22, 2025

The Condors and Ontario Reign meet for the back half of a home-and-home weekend.

LOOKING BACK

Despite trailing 3-0 late, the Condors made a game of it last night scoring twice in the final 2:30 to nearly claw back a point in Ontario. The Reign hung on for a 3-2 win. Isaac Howard had two assists, while Quinn Hutson scored his team-leading eighth of the season.

HUTSON AT TOP OF THE CHARTS

Hutson has 13 points (6g-7a) on a current six-game scoring streak. Overall, his 16 points (8g-8a) on the season are tied for the AHL rookie scoring lead.

POWERED UP

The Condors scored their 15th power play goal in 16 games last night. On the year the team is 8th on the man advantage at 25.4%. The penalty kill went 7/7 against the Reign.

JUST CALL HIM WILL

Viljami Marjala picked up a goal last night, his third on the season. He has 15 points (3g-12a) in 15 games this year. He has 12 points (3g-9a) in his last 12 games.

WE LIKE IKE

Howard had two helpers late last night and has six points (2g-4a) in three games with the Condors. The reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the top NCAA collegiate hockey player had three points (2g-1a) in 17 games with Edmonton to start the season.

HIGH OCTANE

Bakersfield failed to score three goals or more for the first time in seven games. On the year, the team is t-7th in scoring, averaging 3.38 goals per contest.

TOUGH MATCHUP

Ontario has won four of the last five matchups in the season series. Over the past five years, the Condors are 6-4-1-3 at home against the Reign.

DROPPING THE MITTS

The Condors fought three times in the third period last night with Matt Copponi's first pro fight followed by Max Jones and Riley Stillman. As a team, the group has 10 fighting majors through 16 games this season.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 7-0-2 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

HOME COOKIN'

Though they have struggled on the road, the Condors have been perfect at home (6-0), outscoring the opposition 27-15.

DEBUT DAY

Connor Clattenburg, recalled yesterday by Edmonton, is expected to make his NHL debut tonight in Florida against the Panthers. He would be the 24th Condor to make his NHL debut with Edmonton since 2015.

REIGNY DAYS

Kyle Connors had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick last night with a goal, assist, and fighting major. Andre Lee assisted on two goals.

UP NEXT

Teddy Bear Toss is a week from tonight presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet.

CONDORS vs REIGN

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Princess Night featuring Snow White, Belle, and Elsa presented by The Bakersfield Californian and Groove 99.3 FM.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.







