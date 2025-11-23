Wolf Pack Surrender Three Third Period Goals, Lose 3-2 to Phantoms

Published on November 22, 2025

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack took a 2-0 lead into the third period on Saturday night but could not hold off the visiting Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Phantoms struck three times in the final frame to take a 3-2 decision.

The opening stanza featured just ten combined shots, with the Wolf Pack outshooting the Phantoms 6-4. Dylan Garand and Carson Bjarnason were perfect through 20 minutes.

Brendan Brisson opened the scoring 10:31 into the second period, striking on the power play. Jaroslav Chmelaø took a pass down low on the left-wing side from Gabe Perreault, then quickly centered it for Justin Dowling. The puck went off Dowling and came to Brisson just inside the right-wing circle. He released a quick shot that beat Bjarnason for his third goal of the season.

Perreault then extended the lead to 2-0 at 15:10. A turnover by the Phantoms deep in their own zone saw the puck bounce to Perreault in front of the net. The rookie forward backhanded his sixth goal of the season by Bjarnason to provide the insurance.

Christian Kyrou netted his third goal of the season 2:22 into the third period, drawing the Phantoms within a goal. While on their third power play of the night, Denver Barkey tapped a backhand pass to Kyrou just inside the right-wing circle.

The defenseman stepped into a drive that beat Garand. It marked the ninth straight game in which the Wolf Pack has surrendered a power play goal.

For the third meeting in a row, Carl Grundström tied the game in the third period. This time, he won a battle at the top of the crease and lifted a rebound over Garand at 5:38 for his fifth goal of the season.

The goals came just 3:16 apart.

Barkey then put the Phantoms ahead at 7:04. Alex Bump drove down the right-wing side before feeding Barkey on the left-wing. Barkey quickly released a shot that beat Garand by the blocker to make it 3-2.

The loss marked the third loss against the Phantoms this season when leading in the third period (0-1-2-0).

