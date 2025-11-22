Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m.

(Cleveland, OH) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they look to extend a six-game road winning streak in their second of two meetings this week versus the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Arena.

Hershey Bears (10-4-1-0) at Cleveland Monsters (4-4-3-1)

Nov. 22, 2025 | 7 p.m. | Rocket Arena

Referees: Jared Cummins (2), Jonathon Sitarski (23)

Linespersons: Joe Sherman (75), Tyler Willie (47)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Monsters faced each other on Thursday, and Hershey emerged with a 5-2 win after exploding for three goals in the opening frame. Ivan Miroshnichenko scored at 4:54 in his first game back with Hershey since returning from injury, and Spencer Smallman (10:18) and Ilya Protas (12:27) netted power-play goals to open up a 3-0 edge. Justin Pearson scored a late goal to get the Monsters on the board, but the Bears never looked back, as Smallman added assists on third-period goals from Bogdan Trineyev and Andrew Cristall to cap a three-point night, and Clay Stevenson made 32 saves on 34 shots to secure the win for Hershey.

THE PROTAS PRINCIPLE:

Ilya Protas has continued his torrid scoring pace in Cleveland, picking up a goal for the fourth consecutive game and adding an assist in Thursday's win. Protas' goal also marked the first game-winning tally of his pro career. In his last four games, the 2024 third-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals has piled up seven points (4g, 3a) and his 12 total points for the season are tied for eighth among league rookies.

BITS N' PIECES:

Sam Bitten's next game will mark his 100th career AHL contest. The forward was acquired by Hershey from Springfield on Nov. 3 in exchange for future considerations and promptly scored in his first two games and chipped in an assist. Thursday's win over Cleveland marked his first career game against the Monsters; he logged one shot on goal and finished with a +1.

ROCK AND ROLLING ON THE ROAD:

The Bears enter tonight's game in The Rock and Roll Capital of the World with a six-game win streak on the road, a mark that represents the longest road winning streak of any club in the AHL. In the string of consecutive road victories, Hershey has allowed just nine goals, and the netminding duo of Garin Bjorklund and Clay Stevenson has posted a combined 1.49 goals-against average and save percentage of .949. Hershey's power play has scored in five of the six victories, going 6-for-19 (31.6%) over that stretch and pushing the club's overall road power play this season to second in the league and tops in the Eastern Conference at (36.4%). Hershey will look to keep the success going tonight in Cleveland as the Monsters are winless on home ice, going 0-3-2-1 through five games at Rocket Arena.

MONSTER MOVES:

Cleveland announced Friday in conjunction with its NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, that forward Brendan Gaunce had been recalled to Columbus from Cleveland, while the Blue Jackets have loaned forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to the Monsters. In 12 appearances for the Monsters this season, Gaunce posted six points (4g, 2a), while Del Bel Belluz logged one assist in seven appearances for Columbus, adding five points (3g, 2a) in seven appearances for Cleveland. Del Bel Belluz owns the distinction of the last Cleveland hat trick against the Bears, tallying three goals on Oct. 13, 2024 in Hershey.

BEARS BITES:

At 10-4-1-0 through their first 15 games, the Bears have equaled their performance from the first 15 contests of the 2024-25 season...Hershey is tied with Providence for the AHL lead for wins in games decided by one goal with six...The Bears have a league-best 6-0-0-0 road record when leading after two periods...Corey Schueneman is one assist away from his 100th professional assist (ECHL, 1; AHL, 93; NHL, 5).

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Nov. 22, 1961 - The Bears hosted their first-ever game on Thanksgiving Eve, a 2-1 victory earned in overtime against the Quebec Aces in front of a crowd of 6,077 at Hersheypark Arena. Veteran forward Parker MacDonald, acquired in a swap with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings, made his Bears debut by scoring at 4:38 of the first period, then added the game-winner at 5:24 of the overtime period to seal the game for Hershey, while goaltender Bob Perreault was credited with 36 saves. The win gave the Bears their ninth consecutive win on home ice, setting a since-broken club record.







