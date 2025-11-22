Blues Recall D Logan Mailloux from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have recalled defenseman Logan Mailloux from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Mailloux, 22, scored two goals in five appearances with the Thunderbirds during his assignment. The Belle River, Ontario, native has also dressed in nine games with the Blues this season, serving four penalty minutes. Overall, Mailloux has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 17 career NHL regular-season games. He was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Montreal Canadiens on July 1, 2025.

