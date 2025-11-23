Reign Top Condors in Overtime
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (10-6-1-0) defeated the Bakersfield Condors (7-7-3-0) Saturday night by a final score of 3-2 in overtime in front of 5,013 fans at Dignity Health Arena. The Reign will open a five-game home-stand this Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Henderson at 7 p.m. (PST).
Jared Wright scored the overtime winner on his 23rd birthday at 2:53 as the Reign completed a come from behind victory after trailing 2-0 after the first period. Taylor Ward scored on the power-play in the second period while Cole Guttman cashed in with a four-on-four tally. The Reign outshot the Condors 34-15 as Isaiah Saville picked up the win in the crease in his first start for Ontario.
Date: Nov. 22, 2025
Venue: Dignity Health Arena - Bakersfield, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL
ONT 0 2 0 1 3
BAK 2 0 0 0 2
Shots PP
ONT 34 1/5
BAK 15 0/2
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Jared Wright (ONT)
2. Riley Stillman (BAK)
3. Cole Guttman (ONT)
W: Saville
L: Tomkins
