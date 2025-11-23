Moose Take Sixth Straight by Holding off Chicago

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (9-6-2-0) claimed their sixth straight win on Saturday afternoon, downing the Chicago Wolves (7-6-3-0) by a 3-2 count at Canada Life Centre. The Moose previously closed out a 2-1 win over the Wolves on Thursday evening.

Manitoba opened the scoring 13:21 into the first. A nice passing play between Danny Zhilkin and Jaret Anderson-Dolan set up Colby Barlow, who made no mistake, rifling home his second goal of the season. Domenic DiVincentiis withstood the six shots turned his way by the Wolves, while Cayden Primeau made 10 stops in the Chicago net. Ville Heinola and Ethan Frisch led the way for the Moose with two shots each.

Action intensified in the second. David Gustafsson quickly grew Manitoba's lead to two, finishing a chance started by Mason Shaw. Walker Duehr broke in on a short-handed breakaway a little over two minutes later, dekeing backhand to give the Moose a 3-0 edge. Evan Vierling clawed one back for the Wolves 6:56 into the stanza, but neither side could find another marker before the 40-minute horn. DiVincentiis made eight stops, while Primeau responded with eight of his own.

The third saw the Moose doing their best to lock down the game with a two-goal edge. The Wolves made a late push as Aleksi Heimosalmi scored the only goal of the third period with the extra attacker out. Manitoba closed things out from there as the Moose hung onto the 3-2 lead to cash in their sixth consecutive victory. DiVincentiis was named the game's third star for his 25 stops, the same number made by Primeau.

Quotable

Moose forward Colby Barlow (click for full interview)

"We found a way to win, and that's the most important thing. We buckled down for three periods and did what we wanted, played north, played hard, and got the job done."

Statbook

Colby Barlow scored his first career goal at Canada Life Centre

Isaak Phillips is on a three-game point streak (1G, 3A)

Jaret Anderson-Dolan has four helpers over his past five games

Mason Shaw has three points (1G, 2A) through his past three games

