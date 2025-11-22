Eagles Acquire Forward Luke Toporowski in Trade with Hershey

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has acquired forward Luke Toporowski from the Hershey Bears in exchange for defenseman Garrett Pyke.

Toporowski has notched one assist in five games this season with the Bears, after collecting 13 goals and 15 assists in 53 contests with the Iowa Wild during the 2024-25 campaign. In 171 career AHL games with Hershey, Iowa and the Providence Bruins, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound winger has amassed 40 goals and 46 assists. The 24-year-old generated a career-high 15 goals and 29 points as a rookie with Providence during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to making the jump to the pro game, Toporowski posted 96 goals and 103 assists in 245 career WHL contests, including a 2019-20 season that saw him net 29 goals and 31 assists in 62 games with the Spokane Chiefs.

Pyke appeared in 29 games with the Eagles during the 2024-25 campaign, generating two assists. He began the 2025-26 season with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, posting three goals and four assists in 13 outings.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, November 22nd at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to Colora-doEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.