Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Moose

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves continued their five-game road trip with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Manitoba Moose on Saturday in Winnipeg.

The Wolves got a goal and assist from Aleksi Heimosalmi and an Evan Vierling score but dropped their third game in a row-and second to open the trip. Manitoba extended its winning streak to six contests.

The Moose raced to a 3-0 lead on a first-period goal by Colby Barlow and scores in the second by David Gustafsson and Walker Duehr.

Vierling continued his scorching play by notching his team-leading seventh goal to put the Wolves on the board. Midway through the second, the forward tapped a terrific cross-ice pass from Felix Unger Sorum past Manitoba netminder Domenic DiVincentiis. It marked the third consecutive game with a goal for Vierling and tallies in six of the past seven contests. Unger Sorum (five-game points streak) and Heimosalmi earned assists on the play.

Late in the third, Heimosalmi cut the deficit to 3-2 with his first goal of the season. With an extra attacker on the ice, the defenseman sent a shot on goal that DiVincentiis stopped but the rebound caromed off a Moose defender and bounced into the net. Ronan Seeley recorded an assist.

Cayden Primeau (25 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while DiVincentiis (25 saves) earned the win for the Moose.

Chicago dropped to 7-6-3-0 on the season while Manitoba stands at 9-6-2-0.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Rockford to take on the IceHogs on Wednesday night (7 p.m.).







