Wolves Move Points Streak to Five Games with 3-2 Loss to Monsters in OT

Published on November 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves extended their points streak to five contests with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Justin Robidas and Evan Vierling scored in regulation but the Wolves fell short as Cleveland earned a split of the weekend series behind the game-winner from Luca Pinelli in overtime.

Cleveland struck first on Justin Pearson's goal late in the opening period and held up through a scoreless second.

Early in the third, Robidas knotted the contest. The Wolves forward raced into the offensive zone and ripped a shot from the right circle that beat Monsters netminder Zach Sawchenko to the stick side. Aleksi Heimosalmi and Domenick Fensore earned the assists on Robidas' fourth goal of the season.

The Wolves grabbed the lead 2 minutes, 24 seconds later on Vierling's fifth goal of the season. The forward jumped on a loose puck that deflected off teammate Felix Unger Sorum following a point shot from Dominik Badinka and tucked it past Sawchenko. Unger Sorum had the assists on Vierling's tally.

The Monsters pulled even on Roman Ahcan's goal with 6:08 remaining in the third to set up Pinelli's winner in overtime, which came seconds after Sawchenko denied Wolves defenseman Ronan Seeley on a breakaway.

Amir Miftakhov (26 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Sawchenko (25 saves) earned the win for the Monsters.

Chicago fell to 7-4-3-0 on the season while Cleveland stands at 4-3-3-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Manitoba to take on the Moose on Thursday night (7 p.m.).







