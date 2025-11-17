Stars Pull out Shootout Victory in Rockford

Published on November 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier

(Texas Stars, Credit: Kristin Ostrowski)

ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, pulled out a shootout victory 3-2 over the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday afternoon at the BMO Center.

Texas had scored first in four of their last five games, but Rockford got on the board first in this one. Just over three minutes in on a delayed Texas penalty, Rockford's Joey Anderson capitalized, stuffing in a rebound to put the IceHogs up 1-0.

Rockford started the second similar to how they began the first. Only 14 seconds into the frame, Brett Seney skated into the left circle, dropping it back for Aidan Thompson to rip a shot past Remi Poirier, briefly doubling the IceHogs lead.

Texas struck right back under two minutes later. Ayrton Martino skated down the left wing, snapping it across to Harrison Scott, whose shot was blocked but trickled toward the net. Rockford's clearing attempt went right to Matthew Seminoff's stick, and he cut the deficit to 2-1.

Texas' penalty kill kept the IceHogs lead at just one as they stayed perfect on the night, killing off three penalties in the first 40 minutes and their fourth penalty of the game in the first five minutes of the final frame.

As time ticked down, the Stars pushed hard for the game-tying goal. With Poirier pulled for an extra attacker and just 2:37 left, Trey Taylor fed Samu Tuomaala in the left circle. Tuomaala fired a one-timer past Commesso to tie the game at 2-2, forcing overtime.

Neither team could find the winner in overtime, so the contest went to a shootout.

Cameron Hughes scored in the first round for Texas, and Poirier made all three saves to secure the shootout victory for the Stars.

Poirier earned the win with 21 saves for the Stars, and Commesso had 32 saves in the loss for the IceHogs.

The Stars will finish up their midwest road trip on Tuesday as they travel to Des Moines, Iowa to take on the Wild. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Casey's Corner. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

