Stars Win Third Straight Against Moose

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, secured their third straight win over the Manitoba Moose on Friday night, winning 4-1 in the first of two meetings between the two teams at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Manitoba came out hot with an early goal just over two minutes in. Mason Shaw tipped an Ashton Sautner shot from the point past Remi Poirier to put the Moose on the board first.

As the final minute of the first frame ticked down, Texas responded. Tristan Bertucci skated down the left wing, placing a perfect backdoor pass for Matthew Seminoff who directed the puck home to tie the game at 1-1 with 25 seconds left in the period.

Texas picked right back up where they left off at the end of the first. Just under two minutes into the middle stanza, Kyle Looft picked up a loose puck near the right point and fired it past Moose goaltender Thomas Milic. Looft's first goal of the year put the Stars up 2-1.

The Stars and Looft weren't done in the second. With over 11 minutes gone, Bertucci let it go from the left point, Manitoba's Brayden Yager fell into and knocked over Milic. Looft took advantage and backhanded the puck into the open cage to put Texas up 3-1 going into the third.

Manitoba fought back in the final frame, earning three power plays in the period, including a 6-on-4 opportunity. However, Texas' penalty kill stayed true the entire way, securing its 12th straight successful kill going back to Oct. 25 vs Iowa.

With Milic still on the bench, Kole Lind fired it into the empty net to finish off the 4-1 Texas victory.

Poirier earned the win with 25 saves for the Stars, and Milic had 24 saves in the loss for the Moose.

The Stars will look for their fourth straight win against the Moose tomorrow night. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

