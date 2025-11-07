Belleville Senators Announce 50/50 Partners for the 2025-26 Season

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce the 13 organizations that will benefit from the club's 50/50 program in 2025-26.

Since arriving in 2017, the Belleville Senators have been committed to making a difference in the greater Bay of Quinte Community and have donated more than $1 million to local groups and organizations through the Senators Community Foundation over the past four seasons.

Those funds are raised through various programs, including in-arena raffles, the Chuck-A-Puck fundraiser, and the Senators' 50/50 draw, and those contributions would not be possible without the club's fans, corporate partners, and community supporters.

This season, the Sens will continue to provide that support through the 50/50 program, with donations in 2025-26 being split between the following organizations:

608 Duke of Edinburgh Squadron (Royal Canadian Air Cadets)

Trenton Military Family Resource Centre

Hastings & Prince Edward Learning Foundation

Rotary Club of Belleville

Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic Education Foundation

Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation

Habitat for Humanity Hastings & Prince Edward

YMCA of Central East Ontario

Volunteer & Information Hastings & Prince Edward

United Way of Hastings & Prince Edward

The HUB Child & Family Centre

Belleville General Hospital Foundation

The Children's Foundation

Each of these groups has a unique story and provides important programming or services to residents and hockey fans across the Bay of Quinte Region. In addition to raising essential funds, the Senators will also help these partners share more about their organizations and what they do.

"Being a pillar in our community is an integral part of our organization's philosophy, and we're always proud to be able to direct funds from our community programming right back to fans across the Bay of Quinte Region," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "This season, we're not only looking forward to bringing in some big donations to back these community groups and programs but also sharing their stories and telling fans more about why these groups are so important to have in our community."

Fans can participate in the Belleville Sens 50/50 by purchasing tickets during home games at CAA Arena or online anytime by visiting 5050bsens.com. New this season, regular players of the Belleville Sens 50/50 can subscribe to have their tickets for specific draws automatically purchased and added to their account.







