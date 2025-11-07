Game Preview: Condors vs. Silver Knights, 7 p.m.

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors return home from a 12-day, six-game road trip with a two-game set against the Henderson Silver Knights.

LOOKING BACK

Despite scoring first, the Condors were not able to close the road trip with a win and fell 6-1 to the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday. Bakersfield finished the trip at 1-3-2 (4pts).

HOME COOKING

The Condors are 2-0 on home ice this season and play just their third at Dignity Health Arena through the opening 10 games of the season. They are tied with Cleveland for fewest home games so far this season.

MAJICIAN

Viljami Marjala scored his first AHL goal on Sunday. He is second on the team with six assists and is t-2nd in scoring with seven points (1g-6a) through nine games while centering the team's top line.

PILING UP

Connor Clattenburg, the youngest member of the team, now leads the team with 26 penalty minutes through nine games. He had a season high 15 penalty minutes on Sunday.

POWERING THROUGH

Bakersfield has a power play goal in eight of nine games. The Condors are eighth at 25.5% on the man advantage, converting on 9/36 chances so far this season. Their opponents tonight, Henderson, are second at 33.3% (11/33).

NEAR THE TOP

Rem Pitlick has points in seven of nine games this season following an assist on Sunday and leads the Condors with 11 points (3g-8a) overall.

STEADY ON THE BACK END

Cam Dineen is off to a good start at both ends of the ice for the Condors. Dineen has six points (2g-4a) in nine games, is even, and second on the team with 24 shots.

TIGHTEN UP

The Condors are 30th in goals against this season at 3.89 allowed per game. Tonight's opponent comes to town third in the league in scoring with 3.90 scored a night.

DOWN ON THE FORT

Samuel Jonsson has recorded three consecutive shutouts with the Fort Wayne Komets. The 20-year old made 17 saves in his latest shutout on Wednesday in Florida. Coincidentally, the ECHL record for shutouts in a season is eight, shared by three goaltenders, including Laurent Brossoit who accomplished the feat with Bakersfield in 2013-14.

HISTORY WITH HENDERSON

This has been a season series historically dominated by the Condors. Over the past five years, the team is 22-8-2 against the Silver Knights and are a remarkable 14-2-0 at home, collecting 28 of a possible 32 points.

HENDO'S HOT START

The Knights just had a franchise best seven-game winning streak end on Wednesday at home against San Diego. At 7-2-1 (15pts) the team sits in second place in the Pacific Division through 10 games. Leading scorer Tanner Laczynski is t-8th in the AHL scoring race with 12pts (4g-8a) on the season.

UP NEXT

The two teams meet tomorrow on Patriotic Night presented by KGET-17, 107.9 KUZZ, and the Kern Country Public Works Department.

CONDORS v KNIGHTS

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

DOOR OPEN: 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members)

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: $3 Beer Friday w/ 70's night! Enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart from doors open through the start of the second period. PLUS, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite 70s attire with 70s themed music and games throughout the night. Presented by Grapevine MSP and Sunny 105.3 FM.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

