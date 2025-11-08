Five Firebirds Record Multi-Point Games in Win Over Roadrunners, 4-2
Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), defeated the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night at Tucson Arena by the final score of 4-2. Five Firebirds (Ottavainen, Firkus, Stephens, Goyette, Morrison) recorded multi-point games to help guide Coachella Valley to their second straight win.
The Firebirds got the scoring started just 1:50 into the game. Mitchell Stephens dumped the puck into the corner, rolling right to Jacob Melanson whose shot went through the legs of Roadrunners' goaltender Jaxson Stauber. David Goyette picked up the secondary assist on Melanson's third goal of the season. Coachella Valley added to their lead as Goyette netted his first goal of the season, assisted by Stephens and Ville Ottavainen at 5:16 of the first.
Just 1:16 into the middle frame, Coachella Valley extended their lead. Logan Morrison's spinning pass found J.R. Avon at the top of left circle. Avon put the puck on the net where it banked off the skate of Jagger Firkus into the net to make it 3-0 Firebirds. Cameron Hebig scored to cut the Roadrunners' deficit to two at 10:20.
Hebig netted his second goal of the game on the powerplay at 8:09 of the third period to make it a one goal game. Tucson pulled their goaltender late in the third period and Logan Morrison sealed the victory with an empty net goal. Firkus and Ottavainen each earned assists on Morrison's third goal of the season at 18:26.
Nikke Kokko finished the night with 25 saves on 27 shots as the Firebirds' record improves to 5-4-1-0 on the 2025-26 season.
Coachella Valley finished game 0-for-3 on the powerplay and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Roadrunners 30-27.
The Firebirds wrap up their weekend series against the Tucson Roadrunners tomorrow, Saturday, November 8th. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.
Coachella Valley returns home on Tuesday, November 11th for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. The first 7,500 fans in attendance receive a military-themed bucket hat! Get to the game early for Happy Hour at the Oasis, featuring $5 beer and $10 wine, plus more pocket friendly offerings! Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by puck drop at 6:30 p.m. Click HERE to get your tickets now!
Fans are encouraged to secure $20 parking by purchasing in advance through the ParkWhiz app. Parking rates will increase on the day of the game.
