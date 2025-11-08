Eagles Kick off Homestand with 4-1 Win Over Abbotsford

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO - Colorado defenseman Alex Gagne scored his first professional goal and tacked on an assist, while forwards Danil Gushchin, Tye Felhaber and Tristen Nielsen also found the back of the net, as the Eagles defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 4-1 on Friday. Goaltender Trent Miner improved to 2-0 on the season, making 10 saves on 11 shots. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Colorado would dominate the opportunities in the first period, outshooting the Canucks 11-3 in the opening frame. Despite the lopsided numbers, the two teams would head to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

A power play would open the scoring, as Gushchin hammered home a chance from the right-wing circle, giving Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 11:42 mark of the second period.

Minutes later, as a cross-slot pass would set up Felhaber to steer the puck into the net from the side of the crease, extending the Eagles lead to 2-0 with 3:38 remaining in the middle frame.

Abbotsford goaltender Ty Young suffered an injury late in the second period, forcing emergency backup goaltender C.J. Kier to take the crease for the final 20 minutes of play.

Colorado would build on its lead at the 6:59 mark of the third period when Nielsen capped off a breakaway with a shot between the legs of Kier, putting the Eagles up, 3-0.

The Canucks would finally strike back when forward Vilmer Alriksson followed his initial shot and shoved a loose puck in the crease into the back of the net, trimming the deficit to 3-1 with 8:04 remaining in the contest.

Abbotsford would then pull Kier in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Gagne who would capitalize with an empty-netter, sealing the 4-1 score at the 18:27 mark.

Young suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 20 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, November 8th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.