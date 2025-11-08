Sens Come up Short in 3-0 Loss at Utica

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators defenseman Carter Yakemchuk (right)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators couldn't find the scoresheet in Utica, falling 3-0 to the Comets in the first game of their weekend series.

Period one saw multiple chances at both ends of the ice, but Utica struck first. The Comets' power play capitalized on a quick passing sequence from Seamus Casey and Xavier Parent, who found Matyas Melovsky to put Utica up 1-0. Belleville was outshot 15-5 in the first period, though they dealt with three penalty kills.

The second period started much like the first, as Utica found the back of the net for a second time. Calen Addison doubled the lead to 2-0 with his first goal of the season, set up by some sharp puck movement from Jonathan Gruden and Mikael Diotte. The Comets' good fortune continued late in the period when former Senator Angus Crookshank jammed the puck in at the side of the net for his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Ethan Edwards and Ryan Schmelzer, making it 3-0.

Belleville had a few chances in the third period, but nothing came of them, with a 3-0 final score.

Belleville and Utica won't have to wait long for round two of their 10-game series. The Senators are set to return to Adirondack Bank Center next Friday, as part of a three-game New York State road trip.

The Senators make the journey home overnight tonight and are right back at it on Saturday evening when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers) at CAA Arena at 7:00 p.m. Tomorrow night is Bay of Quinte Night, celebrating all of the things and people that make our community a great place to live, work and play! Included in the festivities on Saturday, Sens fans will have a chance to win some great local prizes.

Belleville completes its first three-in-three on Sunday afternoon, when the rival Laval Rocket make another trip to CAA Arena, for a 3:00 p.m. start.

Fast Facts:

#4 Wyatt Bongiovanni had four shots on net

#30 Hunter Shepard saved 35 of 38 shots

#32 Oskar Pettersson logged three shots on target

