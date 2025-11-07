Grundström Recalled, Kolosov Returns

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Carl Grundström from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Brière. Additionally, the Flyers have returned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to the Phantoms. And Lehigh Valley has loaned goaltender Yaniv Perets to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Grundström, 27, has scored three goals with three assists for the Phantoms in 11 games this season. Last weekend at Hartford, he scored tying power-play goals in the third period on back-to-back nights as Lehigh Valley rallied for consecutive overtime wins. The NHL veteran of 292 games with Los Angeles and San Jose has scored 43-33-76 in his career. The 6'0 ¬Â³ lefty shot was acquired from the San Jose Sharks on October 5 along with Artem Guryev in exchange for Ryan Ellis.

Kolosov, 23, has started five games for the Phantoms this season going 3-2-0, 2.60, .918. He recorded his first career professional shutout in North America on October 17 with a 35-save gem at the Cleveland Monsters. The Flyers' third-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft played in two games with the Philadelphia Flyers last week allowing just two goals in 74 minutes while going 0-1-0, 1.62, .929.

Last year, Kolosov split his season between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 19 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 9-9-1, 2.97, .894.

Perets, 25, won in his Lehigh Valley debut last Saturday in a tremendous 26-save effort at Hartford which included multiple breakaway and close-range denials as he backstopped Lehigh Valley's overtime come-from-behind win. Perets has played in two games with Reading this season. Last year, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native mostly played for the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 as well as one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes. Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023 as a sophomore while setting an NCAA record with 21 career shutouts.

