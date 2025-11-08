Pitlick Scores Twice as Condors Open Weekend with Win

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (4-4-2, 10pts) remained perfect at home with a 4-2 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights (7-3-1, 15pts) on Friday at Dignity Health Arena.

Rhett Pitlick (3rd) staked the Condors to a 1-0 lead, following up an errant shot off the glass which bounced into the blue paint. Matt Tomkins stopped 10 shots to head to the dressing room on top.

Henderson tied the game on Braeden Bowman's seventh of the season at 3:42. Pitlick (4th) responded right back with his second of the night on an unassisted breakaway to give the Condors a 2-1 lead at 5:37. The Silver Knights would answer though on an odd-man rush to tie it at 2-2 after two periods.

Matt Copponi (1st) hammered his first pro goal home off a rebound to give the Condors the lead for good at 3-2. Rem Pitlick and Josh Brown had the helpers. Daniel D'Amato (1st) added an empty-net goal for the 4-2 final.

The Condors went 4/4 on the penalty kill, holding the second best power play in the AHL off the scoresheet. They have killed off eight straight penalties.

Bakersfield has won 13 straight at home over the Silver Knights and is 15-2-0 all-time at home in the series.

UP NEXT

The two teams meet tomorrow on Patriotic Night presented by KGET-17, 107.9 KUZZ, and the Kern Country Public Works Department.







