Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6:30 p.m.

Published on November 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors start a brief two-game road trip in Coachella Valley against the Firebirds. Bakersfield won the only other matchup between the two sides this season, 5-4 in overtime, on October 19.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield remained perfect on home ice (4-0-0) with a 5-3 win on Saturday to sweep the Henderson Silver Knights. Trailing 3-2 in the third period, Quinn Hutson scored twice as part of a three-point night and Roby Jarventie added the empty-net insurance. Matt Tomkins stopped 38 of 41 for his second straight win.

TOP LINE COOKING

Over the weekend, the Condors unveiled a new look top line of Quinn Hutson - Josh Samanski - Seth Griffith and it paid dividends on Saturday as the trio combined for eight points. Hutson had two goals and a helper, Samanski scored and added an assist, while Griffith set up three goals.

KILLING IT

The Condors penalty kill has gone a perfect 14/14 since October 29 in Colorado. On Saturday, the team was a perfect 5/5 and killed off two 5-on-3 power plays. Samanski's goal came just after a power play expired. The team has scored twice shorthanded this season.

TWO FOR FLINCHING

Riley Stillman had two assists on Saturday in the 5-3 win. The veteran d-man's last multi-point game came with Chicago a season ago on December 28, 2024 against Milwaukee.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU?

Josh Brown had a statsheet stuffing weekend. On Friday, the d-man had two assists and was +2. He followed that up on Saturday with his second fighting major of the season and was +2. On the season, he is tied for the team lead at +6 and second in penalty minutes with 20.

RO(BY) THE BOAT

Roby Jarventie is fourth on the team in scoring with eight points (4g-4a) in seven games. Over the weekend, he played in his first back-to-back of the season after recovering from two season-ending injuries.

CAPTAIN CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Seth Griffith's three assists on Saturday gave him 654 career AHL points good for 34th all-time in the 90-year history of the league. Up next is Mark Greig who had 659 career points.

ROAD WOES

The Condors are 1-4-2 on the road this season so far and are a -11 goal differential away from Dignity Health Arena.

IN THE DESERT

Bakersfield is 6-4-2 all-time at Acrisure Arena and 13-10-2 all-time against Coachella Valley.

FIREBIRDS FILE

Coachella Valley took three of a possible four points in Tucson over the weekend, dropping Saturday's game in overtime. Second-year winger Jagger Firkus leads the way with 11 points (4g-7a) in 11 games. Logan Morrison has seven goals on the season.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in San Diego on Friday for their first meeting with the Gulls at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Condors return home to take on Coachella Valley for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by 23ABC, HOT 94.1 FM, and SC Architect.

CONDORS @ FIREBIRDS

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m.

Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, Calif.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and who scores the first goal in the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll

PATRIOTIC NIGHT JERSEY AUCTION

PATRIOTIC NIGHT GOLDEN TICKET LAST CHANCE







American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.