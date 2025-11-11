Moose Recall Kevin Conley from Norfolk

Published on November 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Kevin Conley from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Conley, 28, scored two goals in three games during his stint with Norfolk. He also has one goal in two games of action with the Moose this season. The University of Nebraska-Omaha alumni tallied six points (3G, 3A) in 34 games with the Moose during the 2024-25 campaign, his first with the organization. Conley owns 28 points (14G, 14A) in 131 career AHL outings split between the Moose and Iowa Wild. The Wausau, Wisc. native has 10 points (7G, 3A) in 14 career ECHL contests with the Reading Royals, Iowa Heartlanders and Norfolk.

The Moose continue their road swing Wednesday night against the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m. CT. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey.

Manitoba returns home to face the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, Nov. 20 (7 p.m. CT) and Saturday, Nov. 22 (2 p.m. CT). Saturday's matchup is the Hockey Fights Cancer game in support of Camp Quality Manitoba. Tickets for both contests are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

