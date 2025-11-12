Comets Host Crunch on Veterans Day, Lose 6-2

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Crunch in their sixth straight Veterans Day game at the Adirondack Bank Center and fell by a score of 6-2.

The Comets were awarded two power plays in the opening frame and had some good looks despite going 0-for-2, including a wraparound chance from Thomas Bordeleau which led to a lengthy review but was deemed no goal. Shortly thereafter, Utica forward Lenni Hameenaho buried a rebound off a Mikael Diotte shot for his first professional goal to give the Comets the 1-0 lead at the 15:04 mark of the first.

The Comets ended the first period on a penalty kill which carried over into the second after Jonathan Gruden was called for hooking, but they were able to kill it off. At the 4:05 mark, however, the Crunch got on the board after a nice shot from Wojciech Stachowiak beat Nico Daws high blocker side for his fifth goal of the year. The Crunch went on the power play a couple minutes later, and Syracuse forward Dylan Duke tipped home a shot from Conor Geekie to make it 2-0 at the 5:58 mark.

The Crunch were awarded another power play about halfway through the second period and it was Duke who buried another one after receiving a cross-ice pass from Nick Abruzzese to make it 3-1 at 11:14. Syracuse wasn't done and would strike twice more before the end of the period on a goal from Tristan Allard at 15:27 and Brendan Furry at 17:30, each recording their second goals of the season.

Dylan Duke completed the hat trick in the third period when he made it 6-1 at the 5:40 mark, with all three of his goals coming on the power play. Comets' defenseman Ethan Edwards ripped one past Syracuse goaltender Brandon Halverson for his first professional goal at the 6:51 mark of the third to make it a 6-2 game. Dmitri Osipov and Kyle Criscuolo picked up the assists.

The Comets outshot the Crunch 27-19 in the game and went 0-for-4 on the power play. Brandon Halverson was awarded third star of the game with 25 saves. The Comets are back home on Friday against Belleville for the Jack Kane Dedication Game at 7:15 pm. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







