Comets Open Month of November with First Win of Season, Down Penguins 3-1

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to kick off the month of November and came away with a 3-1 victory.

The Comets went on the penalty kill early after Nathan Légaré was called for holding just 4:48 into the first period. Utica's penalty killers stood tall, limiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to only two shots on goal. Midway through the frame, both teams traded chances merely seconds apart, with Comets' goaltender Nico Daws and Penguins' netminder Sergei Murashov each making spectacular diving saves to keep the game scoreless.

Utica broke through with 5:01 remaining in the period when Austin Strand chased down a loose puck behind the Penguins' net and fed Angus Crookshank in front who beat Murashov high glove side to give the Comets a 1-0 lead.

After a strong finish to the first period, the Comets opened the second stanza with their first power play of the game. Utica extended its lead 3:26 into the frame when Matyas Melovsky found Mike Hardman open in front of the net who beat Murashov five-hole to make it 2-0.

With nine minutes remaining in the period, Xavier Parent nearly netted his third goal of the season, but Sergei Murashov made a spectacular diving save to keep it a 2-0 game. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finally broke through late in the period when Danton Heinen set up Aidan McDonough in front, slipping the puck past Daws' left pad to make it 2-1 for his second goal of the season.

Utica started the third period on the penalty kill but got out unscathed. Both teams locked it down defensively in the final frame, each allowing just six shots on goal. The Penguins were assessed a high-sticking penalty with just over a minute remaining in the game, and Jon Gruden would ultimately score an empty net goal to seal the deal for the Comets.

The Penguins outshot the Comets 26-20 in the game. Sergei Murashov stopped 17 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while Nico Daws made 25 saves for Utica.

The Comets are back home Friday against the Belleville Senators at 7pm on Muzzys and Mullets Night. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







